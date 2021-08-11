Amerado, Obibini beef: How it all started

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• Amerado and Obibini are locking horns in a rap battle over supremacy



• Obibini contends Amerado took a dig at him on Tim Westwood TV



• Both acts have released diss songs, engendering controversy



In the last couple of hours, the Ghanaian music industry, especially, the rap scene has been fascinating with music lovers engrossed in a conversation as to who ‘spits bars’ - Amerado or Obibini?



This conversation was birthed after Obibini hit the studio to record ‘Deceased’ – a song directed at Amerado. The Mic Burners artiste, without hesitation, initiated a counter-attack against the Zylofon Music signee with ‘The Throne’.



Who touched a lion’s tail?



While in the UK to perform at the ‘Ghana Party in a Park’ a few weeks ago, Amerado, Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog had the opportunity to feature on British presenter and disc jockey Tim Westwood’s show. Although all the three rappers expressed themselves through rap, Amerado became the talk of the town as music lovers were so enthralled by his performance.



Amerado, known to have excelled with his weekly ‘Yeete Nsem’ episodes, in his delivery sold Ghana to the world, projecting the natural resources the country has been blessed with. He also highlighted that Ghana has amazing talents – from football to music – citing budding musicians Kofi Jamar, seasoned acts Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, KiDi, King Promise, Darko Vibes and calling on investors to do business in Ghana and reap mouthwatering benefits.



Amerado switched to talk about the ills in the Ghanaian music industry, touching on lack of unity and attempts by some individuals to thwart the efforts of budding musicians. As a typical rapper, he bragged and boasted! How about shades? That was an ingredient that was certainly not missing from his lines.



“Somebody claims he is rap ‘wudinii’… You’re not there yet, be humble,” he rapped – a line that broke the camel’s back.



How is that Obibini’s dig?



For close to two years, Obibini has touted himself as “rap mu wudini” – to wit – he is a murderer in the rap game. He is on top of his game and massacres whoever faces him to prove superiority. A few moments after the video went viral, Obibini was asked if he would reply. In his response, he said Amerado should write better songs if he knows how to rap.



Amerado's performance begins from 10th minute







Amerado’s response



While the industry munched Obibini’s comment, Amerado denied taking a dig at the Zylofon Music act.



“Do you think I’ll be on a world platform and be taking shots at somebody I’ve been working harder than? If I wanted to jab Obibini, I’d have used Obibini but I’m not scared,” Amerado said in his interview on TV3 while serving an indication he is ready for a battle if Obibini hits the studio for a diss song.



Battleline drawn!



Obibini heeded the challenge and released ‘Deceased’. The freestyle which came with a video of a studio session attracted eyeballs, setting the tone for a lyrical war between the two rappers.



“My dagger too sharp for this unworthy scapegoat. What that tortoise dey do on the track of Usain Bolt… If you no barb the bars, you fit google or sabotage,” Obibini rapped.







Hours after the release, Amerado retorted with ‘The Throne’ as he poohpoohed Obibini’s rap prowess and mocked what he termed as “stunted growth” of his [Obibini] music career. Amerado also touched on how Obibini’s survival is tied to Zylofon Music boss Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1). According to him, Obibini is not financially independent.



“When was the last time you performed at an event? You’re cruising in NAM1’s cars yet you boast of having cars” Amerado said employing wordplay. “I’m sitting on your ego, man you’re feeble. I’m on the throne you never were able to ascend.”







The battle continues unabated, for Obibini has released another – Carcass! We await Amerado’s response! Until then…



