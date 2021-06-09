You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 09Article 1282543

Amerado Burner taking over Ghana’s rap game

Amerado Burner and Okyeame Kwame Amerado Burner and Okyeame Kwame

A cryptic message on Kumerican rapper Amerado Burner’s Facebook page suggests he might be the next to dominate the rap scene.

Amerado Burner shared a photo on his Facebook page that depicted legendary rapper Okyeame Kwame blessing him.

He wrote, “In a time of drastic change, it is the learners who inherit the future. I am YOUNGER, but it’s OK to hold the baton now, Okyeame Kwame.”

Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known as Amerado Burner, is a Ghanaian rapper from Kumasi.

He is the author of Ghana’s first-ever newscasting rap compilation series called Yeete Nsem. Amerado is signed onto MicBurnerz Music.


