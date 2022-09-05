You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 05Article 1617449

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Amapiano King DJ Azonto introduces new dance in 'Add Wale' music video

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

DJ Azonto play videoDJ Azonto

Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto has dropped entrancing visuals of his new single "Add Wale".

The video shot by Banitichi depicts a cinematic scene that tells the story of a "Waakye" seller.

In this video, which features intriguing cinematography, DJ Azonto shows off his dance moves with some catchy steps.

The well-choreographed music video comes with some soothing melodic tunes produced by Abochi.

The video captures scenes of struggles and excitement and could be a contender for video of the year.

DJ Azonto, who aims at becoming the 2022 VGMA artist of the year has been one of the most talked about artists in the music industry since the release of his "Fa Ne Fom" single, which has gained massive airplay.

Link to music video:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment