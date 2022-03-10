Amandzeba Nat Brew dismisses suggestions to blacklist Black Sherif

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Nat Brew shares admiration for Black Sherif’s talent



Nat Brew says Black Sherif will do well in music



Black Sherif trends over fallout with management



In the past couple of weeks, Ghanaian budding artiste, Black Sherif, has trended following his fallout with his investor, Wayne Charvis.



The fallout has gotten some showbiz personalities calling for Black Sherif to be punished or blacklisted, drawing the attention of veteran artiste, Amanzeba Nat Brew.



Replying to the comments made by the media personalities, Nat Brew has said that no one has the right to block or blacklist Black Sherif because he is a national asset.



“It is just not right for any media house or industry players to deliberately block an artiste because he/she has issues with their managers or investors. We are rather blocking creativity which will harm us in the end.



“Before an artiste signs a contract with a manager or investor, there is a contractual agreement so it is the court that decides who is wrong or right. I heard of Black Sherif’s issue and if it is anything to go by, I will rather suggest that we help him come out of the situation because he is a global asset,” he said.



Nat Brew also called for Black Sherif to be supported instead of being thrown under the bus for signing another deal with Empire Entertainment.



“For instance his collabo with Burna Boy is great. Burna Boy is an international artiste and if a Ghanaian is going that far, all we can do is to support him rather than gang up against him.



“It will not do us any good. We are rather killing talents. Whatever problem he has with his manager or investor should be between them,” Amandzeba added.