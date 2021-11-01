Amalaika! 19-year-old Ama Tutuwaa wins the 19th edition of Miss Malaika Ghana!

Entertainment of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: Charterhouse

The 19th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Malaika Ghana came to a spectacular end on Saturday 30th October at the Grand Arena when Jasmine Djane crowned her successor, 19-year-old Ama Tutuwaa Osei Akoto of Clark University.



The newly crowned Queen wowed the Judges and the audience with her speech presentation which centered on a clarion call on the youth to take up entrepreneurship and harness their talents instead of waiting on the government to better unemployment in the country.



“It was a bold speech, taking on the subject of unemployment and pushing the agenda of entrepreneurship, but mindful of the fact that we call can't be entrepreneurs” – Kafui Dogbatse, one of the four judges of the night made this remark when asked about Ama’s speech.



Ama, being the youngest beat 9 other delegates with other amazing social issues such as battling depression, Spousal abuse, etc. Asia Musah won first runner up followed by Bintou Keita who won the second runner up. Miss Congeniality went to Winifred Bambil, she goes home with GHC 2,000 by Lux and Miss Talent was won by Abena Danquah Okai and was awarded GHC 3,000 from Lux.



When asked how she felt about what it meant to win the crown, she said “I feel immensely proud of my performance throughout the pageant and most specifically during the finale. Although I was the youngest in the house I never let that slow me down or affect my efforts and this is evident in the fact that every time I mentioned my age, everyone— straight from the girls to the organizers— would be surprised all over again. I feel ecstatic about what the future holds for me during and after my reign as queen and I can’t wait to launch my project which I believe is going to be transformational”.



Aside from the coveted Crown, she also wins a Kia Forte Saloon car, Ghc10, 000, a trip to Dubai, 1 year supply of GTP, 1 Closeup freshness pack amongst other packages from sponsors.



The 19th edition finale received positive reviews from both patrons and judges. “I personally liked the chat corner with past delegates anchored by Mariam Owusu (past queen) and the fact that she was one of the hosts for the night. I believe it was a great opportunity to harness her talent… I mean, that is what Miss Malaika is all about, giving young ladies the opportunity to grow” – Berla Mundi, one of the judges and a past delegate remarks when asked about her overall thoughts on the event. Other judges, KOD and Melissa Mensah (2004 Miss Malaika winner) had similar reviews to share.



“As always every year offers something different in terms of the backgrounds of the delegates and what they bring to the competition. It has been an exciting year and the best delegate was crowned” according to organizers after the event.

“It was very refreshing that for the first time, family and friends of the delegates were given tables which made it very relaxing for us. And we also did not have to invest in placards as this time around, organizers provided us with enough for us to cheer our delegates on”- a family member of one of the delegates.



Patrons couldn’t get enough from the spectacular performances from some of Ghana’s new school artists, Mr. Drew, Adina, Abiana, and Sefa. The event was hosted by Regina Van Helvet and Elikem Kumodzi.



Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse Production proudly sponsored by Nivea, Frytol, GTP, Kenya Airways, Malta Guinness, Tomreik Hotel, Lux, GHOne, Royal Senchi, and Closeup. With support from Aspire Destinations, Lucozade and Verna water.