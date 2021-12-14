Amakye Dede gets Otumfuo, Bawumia ‘partying hard’ at Akwasidae dinner

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Amakye Dede entertains high-profile dignitaries at Akwasidae dinner



Otumfuo dances with Lady Julia at Awasidae event



Ghanaians react to Bawumia’s dancing skills



Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II were captured on the dancefloor with their spouses when Amakye Dede mounted the stage to perform during the Akwasidae dinner.



It was an event of bliss as these high-profile dignitaries were not only dressed in their finest attires, but they also danced the night away.



The Otumfuo and the vice president were captured in black two-piece suits while their spouses on the other hand rocked some colourful ball gowns.



They were treated to some classic old tunes from the highlife legend, Amakye Dede, who joined them to sing for them.



With that, these dignitaries exhibited some majestic dance steps while the audience cheered them on.



Excerpts of the event which found its way onto social media attracted several comments from some Ghanaians.



Others hilariously reacted to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s dancing skills, adding that he went ‘off beat’.



Watch the video below







