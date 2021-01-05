Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi showed class at maiden edition of 2Kings live in Concert

Ghanaian music legends, Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi

Ghanaian music legends, Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi showed their class at the Bayview Village as they both performed for a combined time of close to four hours at the 2 Kings live in Concert.



The two co-headlined the maiden edition of the event organized by Bayview Village and powered by 360 productions.



The night began with some powerful performances from the Patchbay band and turned into a ‘jam’ when Andy Dosty took control of the DJ deck.



He kept the crowd charged up and on their feet, with his selections.



The concert began with ‘Mr. Music man’ Kojo Antwi, who appeared in a white overall for his first song performance.



He went on to perform for close to two hours, taking fans through all his popular catalog.





