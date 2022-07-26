Amaarae performs an original song on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

The much-anticipated Marvel movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which is scheduled to be released on November 11, has an original soundtrack performed by Ghanaian female vocalist, Amaarae.



The Afropop singer, in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb on July 25, described the project as "a true moment for African music."



She also thanked God for her latest achievement which has attracted tons of congratulatory messages from Ghanaians and fans globally.



The Wakanda Forever Prologue EP also featured Nigerian singer, Tems, who created a cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry”.



Also, Mexican hip-hop artiste, Santa Fe Klan, came through with a track titled “Soy.”



Breaking the news, Amaarae wrote: "*winning* A Body, A Coffin. An Original Song by me for @marvelstudios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film... Luv & congrats to @temsbaby for the incredible rendition of No Woman, No Cry as well. A true moment for African music & as usual oluwa is involved."



The upcoming movie also paid tribute to the late leading character of Black Panther, T'Challa, real name Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 from cancer.



