Amaarae featured by R&B legend Babyface

Entertainment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Amaarae has been featured by legendary American singer-songwriter and record producer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmondson on a new song titled ‘One Good Thing’.



The song is housed on the R&B legend’s new album called ‘Girls Night Out’ which has today’s prominent female artistes like the Zimbabwean-Australian Tkay Maidza, UK’s Ella Mai, Americans Ari Lennox and Kehlani, and others on it.



Released on Capitol Records, the 13-track long play (LP) is Babyface’s first in six years.



The cover art is inspired by urban graffiti and depicts stilettos, love symbols, ladies making up, a couple kissing with the woman’s eyes open, the album title written in pink, and in the left bottom corner is a bold image of Babyface in a flashy pink suit, wearing shades and holding out a near-full martini glass.



His work with Ama Serwah Genfi, alias Amaarae, is the 11th on the album. Lyrically, it combines English with Pidgin as it paints a toxic love picture.



On Thursday, 20 October 2022, Amaarae tweeted about the collaboration saying: "‘Waiting To Exhale’ is one of my favorite albums ever so when I got the call that Babyface wanted to work on a song with me for his ‘Girls Night Out’ album, I was honored, to say the least.”



'Waiting to Exhale', the famed 1995 soundtrack album for the movie of the same name, was written and produced by Babyface and featured TLC, Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Brandy, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, etc.



According to the Grammy-winning Babyface, the inspiration for the 2022 'Girls Night Out' album came after his Verzuz competiton against Teddy Riley.



“I ended up getting a lot more fans through Instagram and hearing from people in a different age group that I didn’t realize were fans. I picked up new fans, as well,” Babyface he revealed to Rated R&B.



“I [wanted] to figure out how to keep writing for a generation that I wasn’t as completely attached to. Doing this record allowed me to be myself, but also allowed me to work with younger artists, hear their voices and write with them. That’s exactly what this album is — a collaboration of with these girls.”



Meanwhile, the award-winning Amaarae, according to a tweet sent out on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, is busy working on a new album: “If I you texted me and I haven’t responded I promise I will text you back after I turn in my album I’m so sorry.”



She was also featured on the soundtrack for the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. She contributed a song called ‘A Body, A Coffin’.



Last week, wearing a black slashed knit Christopher Esber dress, the ‘Sad Girlz Lo Money’ hitmaker attended the premiere of the movie at the Dolby Theatre.



Nicknamed Fountain Baby, she tweeted: “Black Panther 2 was truly an amazing movie,” a day after.