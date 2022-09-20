Ama K. Abebrese jabs critics of Ghana movie industry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Ama K. Abebrese, has said she is very unhappy with people who look down on the Ghanaian Movie Industry.



Ghanaian producers have always been criticized for poor storylines and for producing low-budget movies.



Talking on 'XCLUSIVES' with Noella Kharyne Yalley, the entertainer, expressed that people need to appreciate the efforts producers put into movies and not always demonize them.





“You don’t have to like my work. It is not my fault that you don’t like everything because it is Ghanaian. Just do not down it. That is my issue.



“Sometimes you find a Ghanaian denigrating somebody’s work which probably the person used their last penny to produce,” Ama K. Abebrese said.



She added, "until you step into a producer or a director’s shoes, you wouldn’t know the sacrifices they’ve made.



“Any producer will tell you the challenges or what they have to go through to get their film made with very little support because of their passion. Just because you do not like it, doesn’t mean somebody won’t love it,” she added.



The entertainer empowered people who were enthusiastic about delivering and not be discouraged.



“I want to encourage people who are passionate about anything, it does not matter what it is don’t be discouraged,” she motivated.



Watch the latest episode of our programmes below:











ADA/DO