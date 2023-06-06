Ama Ata Aidoo’s Book of Condolence opens on June 7, GAW and PAWA to commiserate with family on Friday

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: Oswald Okaitei, Contributor

The family of the late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo will from Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, begin to receive mourners and sympathisers from 10 am to 3 pm at the WEB Dubois Memorial Centre.



The event, scheduled to end on Friday, June 9, 2023, will have a Book of Condolence opened. It will also give opportunity for sympathizers and love ones to share their tributes and thoughts.



In a conversation with the Organizing Secretary of the Ghana

Association of Writers, Oswald Okaitei, the leadership of the Association (GAW) and of the continental Association of writers, the Pan African Writers Association have formally made it known to the family of their preparations to be at Dubois Centre on Friday to commiserate with them during which plans to celebrate the literary luminary by the two associations, which Ama Ata Aidoo was a proud member of will be made known.



“Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is larger than just being a writer; she represented more… and as such cannot be celebrated in just a day. Therefore while preparing for a vigil for her as done for all fallen literary legends, in partnership with media outfits and organizations in Ghana and beyond, we plan to celebrate the success story in several ways” Okaitei emphasized.

“In the mean time, members of the Association including former leadership members are encouraged to make it a point to visit to also commiserate with the family” he ended.



Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo until her passing was the Life Chairperson of Ghana Association of Writers annual literary festival called GAWBOFEST.