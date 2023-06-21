Am I the one who wrote a book about my mum sleeping with multiple men to make money? – A Plus fires critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular social commentator, A Plus, has lashed out at critics for attacking him over his controversial take about Yvonne Nelson’s book.



Earlier in what many perceived as an attack, A Plus labeled Yvonne Nelson’s mother promiscuous for not knowing who the actress’ father is.



He said Sarkodie was right to have rejected a pregnancy from Yvonne, who exhibited similar characteristics as her mother, adding that, it was evident in the number of boyfriends the actress had.



A Plus' statements were in reaction to portions of Yvonne Nelson’s book where she disclosed DNA tests, she has conducted in the quest to unravel the real identity of her father, after the man whose surname she bears turned out not to be her father.



In response to the heavy backlashes he has received for what has been termed as disrespecting Yvonne’s mother, A Plus still stands by his opinions.



He said the insults would not deter him from speaking his mind.



”Me I write book about my "moda" sleeping with multiple men to sell and make money??? No! E be who write? E be Yvonne Nelson write. I take my money buy some. Yes! I will comment paa. If you want to insult my "moda" insult! Go ahead. Go ahead. Do I care? Life is very simple for me ooo. I'm not here to please anyone!! What haven't I done for individuals and communities in Ghana? Do you even remember? Monfa mo gyimie nfri me so!!!,” he wrote in a mixture of Twi, pidgin and English.



He established that just like Ghanaians have forgotten previous important events, they are likely to ‘toss the issue to the wind’ in a matter of weeks, adding that Yvonne shouldn’t feel special about the manner in which Ghanaians are commiserating with her.



“Me I just don't care ooo. Say what you want. Ɛmfa me ho barko sei!!! I only care about those very few people who like me for who I'm because those are the few sensible Ghanaians. There is not a single sensible person in Ghana who doesn't like me. Nyansani biaa pɛ masɛm. Moa moaka no nyinaa mo yɛ mboa!!



“In two weeks or less, they will forget this one too. Tweaaa!! When dealing with these people called Ghanaians, be as hard as 4ck! They will forget!! Don't you see what Akufo Addo is doing to them? He will leave power and they will miss him! They have forgotten about Atsu. If you ask them who is Abrokwa, 90% of them won't remember that he is Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband who threatened to bathe her with acid which trended for weeks. They don't even remember that they have a nude video of Afia Schwarzenegger on their on their own phone! Wei nom? They have forgotten that Agradaa was arrested not long ago, and those who remember that she was, don't remember her offence. 99% of them don't remember the Charles Adu Boahen story, one of the biggest stories in 2022,” he added.



Read the full post below:











EB/SARA