Although I’m a JHS dropout, my rap has been studied by University Students – Lyrical Joe

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Lyrical Joe, has reacted to a recent development where his rap was studied at Edge Hill University in England.



Commenting on this achievement during an interview with Amansan Krakye, Lyrical Joe said he considers it a blessing adding that he(Lyrical Joe) is just a Junior High School dropout.



“I took the news of my rap being used by university students in England to study as God’s blessing because I always say that I dropped out of school at JHS2.



He continued “So for my lyrics to travel that far to the extent that English-speaking students abroad study with my music in the classroom then I surely see it as a blessing from God.



“I also see it to be a message from God that I shouldn’t give up because I’m being used as an example to someone who might also drop out of school. Anyone who feels that life has come to an end and they can’t do anything should take an inspiration from me if things like this can happen to me it means they also have hope,” he ended on Property FM in Cape Coast," he added.