Alpha Bz advises Ghana to restructure the music industry

Talented multifaceted entertainer, Alpha Bz, reaches out to authorities to restructure the Ghana music industry to enable young talented artists to showcase their talent



Alpha Bz is known for his advocacy for content creators, using every opportunity to talk about the plight of entertainers in Ghana and how to move the industry forward. He recently shared his view about the Ghanaian music industry, when he suggested a restructuring of the industry to create enabling environment for young, talented acts to showcase their craft and excel.



The global music space has witnessed a series of evolution and Africa has contributed immensely to the growth. Ghana remains one of the biggest entertainment markets in Africa, with several talented artists coming out of the industry. Unfortunately, the Ghanaian music industry continues to lag, especially in the modern-day music business, as highlighted by the likes of Alpha Bz.



Consequently, the sound engineer and music producer are looking to provoke relevant authorities to take the bull by the horns and help the industry grow by supporting young and upcoming acts.



Alpha Bz who featured Koo Ntakra on his single, 'Togging' which will be released October 15th, stated that Ghana is endowed with several good artists like Rocky Dawuni, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and a host of others. However, he shared his view on the need to give upcoming young artists the support to become global superstars like the aforementioned.



In a related development, the management team of Alpha Bz, Tune Click, is in the process of signing one of the high school talented kids called Jardon. Jardon will be introduced to the music industry in the coming weeks once the deal is done. Jardon has already started to gain traction with experts who have heard him sing, describing the high school kid as the next Vybe Kartel while comparing him with great rappers like Nas and Jay Z.



According to his management team, the song will be available on www.tuneclick.live two (2) weeks prior to the release date and fans and music lovers worldwide are encouraged to support the dream as music has always been the food for the soul.