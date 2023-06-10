‘Allow me to finish the ‘man-woman’– Ajagurajah on interference with Diana Asamoah-feud

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Ajagurajah Movement founder, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has asked individuals asking him to halt his feud with Evangelist Diana Asamoah to ‘back-off’.



He said most people have since called him to condemn his earlier outbursts at the gospel singer cum evangelist, based on the fact that she is a woman.



Earlier in a video making rounds on the internet, Prophet Ajagurajah was captured throwing heavy insults mixed with foul language at the evangelist.



Ajagurajah dished out what he described as a ‘light response’ to Diana Asamoah’s attacks, that projected him as a glutton, cook, an occultist, among others.



“They said there’s a woman called Diana Asamoah who has insulted me. I don’t argue with your type. For a type of woman that a man has to watch porn before sleeping with, why should I fight you? If I am only an expert in cooking and God hasn’t called me, no problem.



“All I am saying is I won’t fight with a woman who anytime a man sleeps with, he has to imagine a scene from an erotic movie before he c**s. I won’t fight a woman who a man always has to pretend to have orgasm whenever they have sex with you. A man has to switch off the light any time he sleeps with you because of your face,” he earlier fumed.



But the controversial spiritualist has taken to social media once again to issue a stern warning to those interfering with his ongoing feud with the gospel singer.



He said absolutely nothing will deter him from pursuing this particular fight, which he intends to drag till the year ends.



“Yesterday I recorded a video about a certain man-woman. Ever since, people have been calling me unnecessarily, asking why I insulted her in that manner. That she is a woman so I shouldn’t have said that to her, bla bla. It is high time we call a spade a spade in this country. If a woman misbehaves, she will be made to go Scott free, but if a man does same, he will be criticized. I am sounding this warning to anyone who intends to call me to tell me that she is a woman so I should cease fire. Never call me or else you wouldn’t like what I’ll do to you! Those asking me to pull the video down and so on, stop it and mind your business.



“If you are a woman that looks like a man, then I will treat you like a man. You are asking me to deal with the issue spiritually. She didn’t start this fight in a spiritual manner. If she had dealt with it spiritually, she would’ve asked Jesus to haunt me at night. But she used social media. I want to tell her that I haven’t finished with her yet. I will keep insulting her till the year ends. One solid year!. I have all the time in the world for that,” he stated



