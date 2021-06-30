Allow me to enjoy my VGMA award – Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year Diana Hamilton has appealed to Ghanaians to allow her enjoy her award.



According to the “W’asem” hitmaker, she is not troubled by the seeming comparison between her and Kidi over who deserved the award.



Speaking to Foster Aggor on StarrDrive Tuesday, the reigning gospel artiste of the year said “Kidi is a fine and a respectful gentleman, we have met, he congratulated me and I did also but so far my team and I don’t have a collaborative work proposed for Kidi and I, If that thought comes in, I will let the public know. I think I should be allowed to enjoy being the artiste of the year”.



She added: “VGMA is about great music and not necessarily gospel music or any genre, the scheme spelt out the criteria for that category, Great music was rewarded for what it was done, we were there because of great music not because is gospel.”



The artiste also showed gratitude to her team for promoting her songs.



She won three additional awards including Most Popular Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, and Gospel Song of the Year which were won at the night.



She was in the ‘Artiste of the Year’ category with Kidi, Sarkodie, Adina, Kuami Eugene and Medikal.



