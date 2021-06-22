Alleged ‘scented candle’ thief at Nana Aba’s birthday party pleads for forgiveness

xxxxxxxxxxx of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

• The suspect has privately apologized to Nana Aba for her misconduct



• She has pleaded with the broadcaster not to release the CCTV footage capturing the exact moment



• She has also promised to return the stolen items



An alleged thief who bolted with Nana Aba Anamoah’s scented candles during her birthday party has reached out to apologize to her on social media.



In series of screenshot messages shared by popular blogger, Nkonkonsa, the suspect whose gender is yet to be known sent a private message to Nana Aba on Instagram apologizing for his or her deeds.



Stating his or her reasons for such conduct, the individual wrote:



“Good day auntie, hope you’re good. Pls I thought the candles were souvenirs that’s why I took some because some guys at the party took some before leaving. I will bring mine back. Antie pls don’t post the video you are my mentor.”





Unsatisfied by her response, Nana Aba replied:



“Souvenirs? You saw the lit candles and screamed oh wow. Lovely souvenirs! You are not serious, shame on you for doing that to me!





Gripped with the fear of facing an embarrassment should Nana Aba decide to post the CCTV footage, the suspect added:





“Pls antie forgive me. I taught it wrong. Pls if you post the video, I can't stay on campus. Am ashamed of myself because though I wasn’t invited, you were nice to us. Please Antie,”





It was at this point that the broadcaster who was obviously disgusted by the culprit's sentences decided to correct his or her grammar.



Nana Aba wrote:



“Komot for there. By the way it’s ‘Auntie’ and not ‘Antie’, ‘Thought’ and not ‘taught”



It can be recalled that Nana Aba Anamoah took to social media to lament how an ‘unknown thief’ stormed her birthday party organized on June 19, 2021, and stole some scented candles.





She also threatened a few times to publish the CCTV footage of the suspect in full action to serve as a deterrent to others.


















