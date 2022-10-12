All your money can't afford you a dinner or visit to DJ Khaled's mansion - Bulldog to Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Bulldog, a former manager of popular Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has publicly admonished his former talent to put away his pride and "honour those who honour him."



In what seems like a jab to Shatta Wale, Bulldog in a Facebook post wrote that Shatta's life savings can not afford him a dinner date in the home of American music producer, DJ Khaled.



This comes after Khaled, in an Instagram post, shared that he hosted Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy in his home.



Bulldog on Wednesday shared the viral video of Burna seated comfortably at a dining table with Khaled.



The CEO of Bullhause Entertainment October 12 took many by surprise when he openly reprimanded the man he has defended all his life.



In several instances, the talent manager has stood by Shatta and cleared his name on platforms that discussed the singer's 'negative' actions.



According to social media users, Bulldog's post goes to confirm that all is not well between the two.



Shatta Wale is however yet to respond to the post that tagged his official Facebook account.



