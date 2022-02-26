All you need is confidence - Model manager advises commercial models

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 February 2022

The CEO of Models Bank Ghana, Wale Durojaiye has advised upcoming models to focus more on building their confidence as it is key in thriving in the industry.



He made this known in an exclusive interview with MyNigeria journalist, Barbara Esinam Bonney.



"A lot of girls, sometimes when we are coming out of the screening, a lot of girls will pull out. As detailed as we have been trying to explain to them that these are the things we are looking for, some feel like 'um, I'm not needed', 'I'm not the kind of person they want', those kinds of things.



"But when we scout, the requirement for runway models is different from commercial models. So when we are scouting for runway models, there are certain things we look for and when we are scouting for commercial models there are certain things we look for. When we are scouting for commercial models, we are most particular about your confidence and your passion," he said.



He added that one can have a successful career as a commercial model regardless of their body type, height or skin complexion as most brands are looking for "everyday people" to work with, provided they are confident.



"A lot of people think it's about the beauty or about the body type but commercial models are everyday models. Most companies that are looking for commercial models want something like the everyday people. People you see on the road. So whether you are fat, you are thin, you are tall or short, light or dark, everybody is welcome in the agency but what matters is confidence," he said.



