All to know about Bhadie Kelly, the overnight internet sensation

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

If you are a millennial or probably a social media user, then it is most likely you woke up to social media videos, photos and trends from one TikTok user known as Bhadie Kelly.



Like most female social media sensations, Bhadie Kelly began trending after a video of the beautiful lady wearing a light brown and mixed brown bodysuit made waves on social media.



In the said video, Bhadie Kelly was captured shaking her backside, making flirtatious gestures and dancing to a Tiktok challenge.

GhanaWeb answers all the questions followers and fans of this “bhadie” have been asking on Google.



Is Kelly a Ghanaian?



Kelly’s sudden trend in Ghana has made people want to believe that the TikTok sensation is a Ghanaian, however, Kelly was born in Togo hence a Togolese.



Is Kelly on Instagram?



Yes. Kelly is very active on Instagram with 200k followers.



What is Kelly’s Instagram handle?



The Instagram handle for Kelly is slay.kelly.



What is Kelly’s Age?



The exact age of Kelly is unknown as the socialite has kept that detail private, however, some fans and followers claim the TikTok star is still a teenager.



What is Kelly’s real name?



The real name of Bhadie Kelly is yet to be public as the social media star maintains a pseudo name on all her social media pages. Here are photos of Kelly Bhadie.



