All the scenes you missed at Ofori Sarpong’s daughter’s glamorous white wedding

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was all glitz and glamour when the daughter of business mogul; Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong tied the knot with her husband at a white wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 7, 2023.



This followed a plush traditional ceremony witnessed at the residence of Dr. Ofori Sarpong on Thursday, October 5, 2023.



Mandy and George Locher were accompanied by friends and family and many other distinguished guests including artistes, media personalities, politicians, and business moguls. Big names like Samira Bawumia, Kwame Despite, Nana Ama McBrown, and Sammy Gyamfi didn't fail to grace the occasion.



Both dressed gorgeously with Mandy in an armless wedding gown and George in a stylish suit, the couple was given the opportunity to recite their own vows after going through the churches’.



The groom; George also assured the father of his bride; Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong that he would go to every length to take care of his daughter and produce for him many grandchildren.



The church wedding was followed by a beautiful reception service where musicians including King Promise thrilled the house with hit songs.



Here are some videos from the white wedding of Mandy and George:





AW