All the photos you missed from Hawa Koomson's son's white wedding

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a beautiful event – the white wedding of Ato Koomson, son of the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and his bride, Jasmine Akortus.



The event which was held over the weekend, January 8, followed a similarly graceful traditional wedding that happened on the eve of the New Year.



At the white church ceremony, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, were in attendance, joining other invitees at the glamorous event.



