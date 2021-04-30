All the female artistes I managed were ungrateful and betrayed me – Mzbel

Entertainment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: My News GH

The Goddess of Ghana Music, Mzbel born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has told Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview that as far as she’s concerned, she’ll never get involved with managing any female artiste.



Speaking on the Kastle Drive show via Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mzbel revealed that all the female artistes she tried to manage, support and assist ended up being ungrateful, betrayed her and stabbed her in the back.



She answered “Right now most Ghanaians have that answer because the female artistes that I tried to support in the end they became ungrateful, they betrayed me and stabbed me in the back.



“So basically, when it comes to managing female artistes, I don’t think that I would want to ever do it,” she said on Kastle FM.



Mzbel added “Besides I don’t think someone will accuse me that I’m not helping the female artistes because they saw what happened.



“So if I didn’t support any female musician, most Ghanaians know what happened to me already,” she fumed.



Mzbel who has now established her own record label known as BeLJam Records has therefore vowed to channel her energy towards managing only male artistes with Heartman signed onto the label.



She continued “The challenges I went through was clearly on social media so right now the artiste I have signed is a male who we’ve groomed for two years.



“Throughout the two years we saw his character and we saw that when we invest in him we won’t waste our resources,” Mzbel ended told Amansan Krakye.