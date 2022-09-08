All set for the next gospel star season 3

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: Ceejay Multimedia

Ceejay Multimedia is back on your screens with The Next Gospel Star Season Three. Let’s all get ready for a rollicking 13-week gospel music reality show starting October 2022.



Tell a friend to tell a friend Ceejay is back once again with The Next Gospel Star Season 3.



Auditions are coming on from Thursday 15th to Saturday 17th September 2022 at the CeejayTV Studio, Lapaz-Accra



Don’t forget the ultimate winner takes home a mouthwatering cash prize of 10,000 Cedis and also an all-expense paid trip to Dubai plus pocket money.



