All set for the grand finale of the Next Gospel Star Season 2 on December 30

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: Emmanuel Kodjoe, Contributor

All roads lead to Alisa Hotel this Thursday 30th December 2021 for The Next Gospel Star season 2 grand finale at 5pm prompt.



The list of contestants are Naa, Nesta, Antwi, Becky, Judith, Cosmos, and Portia



Prizes are as follows:



1st runner up – GHC 10,000 cash + A trip to Dubai + one-year Album recording contract



2nd runner up – GHC 5000 cash



3rd runner up – GHC 3000 cash





Competent Judges:



Rev. Thomas Yawson



Minister. Carl Clottey



Dr. Benjamin Amakye Boateng





Ticket Information



Grab your ticket with just 50 Cedis by calling 0207134922 or buy it at the entrance of the event venue ( Alisa Hotel).

Voting details



Dial *365*300# and enter his/her name. Do not forget to increase your votes as many times possible to give your favorite contestant the win.



Channels to watch



Catch us live on Zylofon TV and CeejayTV at 5pm.



You can also watch the Livestream on Facebook and YouTube @Ceejay TV, Zylofon Multimedia, and GhanaWeb or visit www.CeejayTV.com.gh