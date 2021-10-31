All set for Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All is set for this year’s edition of Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards, Dr Emmnuel Borketey Bortey, Chief Executive Officer of Charger Group Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters has said.





In all, 68 contestants will battle for supremacy in the competition which started on September 11, with the final scheduled for December 3 at the Bolgatanga Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall.





A few weeks ago, the organizers of the much-hyped event, One Love Entertainment released the nominees' list.





The Charger Group CEO shared on a social media post that “I am thrilled to know that the full list of nominees of the 2021 edition of Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards (HMB UEMA 2021) has been unveiled by the organizers-One Love Entertainment .”







He added “The is the beginning of yet another journey for the nominees as they battle it out to emerge ultimately in each of the 23 unique categories.





“They will need all the support we can offer them as individuals. My decision to reward the ultimate winner for the artist of the year with GHC 20,000 still holds. I stand by my pledge and will see to it that it is delivered. Kudos to all concerned parties. May the best win.”



Some of the categories to be competed in are the artist of the year (flagship), best rapper of the year, most popular song of the year, best new act and best collabo among others.



Also at stake for the winner and those who will excel in various categories are special prizes from the sponsor, Happy Man Bitters