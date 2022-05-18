All set for Dakrabo 1 World Studios construction

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

A three-member US-based revolutionary team led by His Eminence Nana Dakrabo I are in the country to finalize the acquisition of a 321 acre of land earmarked for a modern film studio.



And baring any unforeseen glitches, the project is expected to commence next year at Asebu, Cape Coast in the Central Region.



As a result, Nana Dakrabo I and his team - His Noble Lord Jim Larucci, World Diplomatic Federation's Provost Commissioner, Europe and His Rt. Noble Lord Richard Flynn, World Diplomatic Federation's Provost commissioner, USA paid a courtesy call on Deputy Tourism Minister Mr Mark Okraku Mantey at his office in Accra on Tuesday.



The Mpuntuhene (Developmental chief) Nana Dakrabo I, told the Minister "...this is to inspire the arts so we can compete globally, it will enable us to shoot globally, and improve the quality of our content."



The World Diplomatic Federation's global commissioner for economic partnerships and investments added "We have been underrepresented for far too long. The studio project will be the first in Africa. So we can compete at the world stage. it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."









The Minister told the delegation "You have come at the right time, Nana Addo believes in his talents, and Ghana has a lot of that. We are thirsty, you have come at a time that the market in Africa is ready.



"Thanks for choosing Ghana. Talents abound here. Everything that you need, l can assure that my Minister Awal Mohammed will ensure that you succeed to make a profit, pay taxes for Ghana to be the winner. In fact, Ghana is ready.



"My Minister has said he wants to make arts and culture the number one GDP contributor. As a capitalist government (NPP), we realized that the private sector has a major stake in nation-building. We need all to build this together. By the end of this year, you will see some mini theatres dotted across the country.



"Let's support this project, it will create employment. Ghana is ready"



Ken Fiati, president of Created Arts Ghana Incorporated (CAGI), who stood in for Kassoum Sinari, a facilitator, summed up his comment by saying, "For us, it's a privilege to be part of history-making."



World Diplomatic Federation Communication strategist, His Viscount Lord Mr Isaac Rockson, Superintendent General of World Diplomatic Federation, who led the team and a key stakeholder urged all to support the project.



The team paid a courtesy call on the Central Regional Minister and Nana Obokese Ampah I Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area today in Cape Coast to formalize documentations and other formalities.