All set for 2022 GIJ homecoming

Entertainment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: Jackson Osei Ntiamoah, Contributor

The 2022 edition of the annual Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) alumni homecoming has been scheduled for August 20, 2022.



This year’s event is being led by the ‘PR Boys 2018’ group with support from the GIJ Alumni Association.



The event is aimed at fostering unity, togetherness and creating business opportunities. The event is targeting about 1000 old students.



It will commence with games and other activities on August 20 at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School (SHS) at Cantonments, Accra.



It will be followed by an alumni meeting with students on August 24 at the GIJ campus at 6 pm.



The celebration will be climaxed with a homecoming night on August 26 at the GIJ Dzorwulu campus at 5 pm.