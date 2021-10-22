All my songs must tell a story - Spanky Beatz

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Sensational Ghanaian musician and song Producer, Spanky Beatz has asserted that his reason for doing music is for every song he writes to tell a story to his listeners.



Unlike most artistes who prefer to sing to entertain their listeners, he stated that his music must tell a story that will get to the listener.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he explained, “We have 13 notes in music and from the level of understanding I have in music, I have realized it is important to use these 13 notes wisely”.



According to him, music should be done in a way where people listening can feel something special so, “I have decided to use mine in the form of storytelling”.



Spanky Beatz believes it is what you say that makes sense to the listener and although other artistes also make sense to their listeners through their way of singing, “my way of making sense is different from their way of making sense and this is why no one has been able to do the kind of music I do before”.