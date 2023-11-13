All is set for Edemfest on November 18 in Ho

Entertainment of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Edem who is also known as GenZ Godfather is all set for his annual gathering called EdemFest which is happening this year inside Ho at the Jubilee Park.



The 'We don’t really care' hitmaker with support from some of his friends will light up the region.



Some people will say that Christmas came very early in the Volta Region as a galaxy of stars is lined up for this event.



Talking about the event, Edem mentioned that this year's event will not be just special in terms of experience and activities but also because of the coincidence of the Dam spillage that affected major parts of the region.



He maintained that because of the heavy hit, the Gogetem Foundation decided to do a 100 percent free event.



"I want to share in the pain of my people just like how they have shared in my joy in so many years past", he said.



"I know that it is not easy to pick up again after a heavy Dam Spillage, but this is the little contribution I can make after bringing in more relief items with support from some of my renowned businessmen and Fertagro, an agriculture company based in Ghana in recent times", Edem added.



In talking about the list of performers, Edem noted that his friends such as Tinny, and Kelvynboy, together with selected local stars in the region will be showing a different side of their showmanship to the people of Ho and its environs.



"I cannot talk about Edemfest without giving a massive shout to Dream Child, an

NGO that is also driving a good course to support the country including the Volta Region. Dream Child with their HoodTalk campaign has one aim, that is, to do good in the community with impactful projects hence that is why we teamed up with them, he stated.



EdemFest is happening on the 18th of November 18, 2023, at the Ho-Jubilee Park, and the leader of VRMG wants to see all gogeters in the queue for a great night.



"Ho, you are next, I cannot wait to mount the stage and do what I love doing but

let me say that this year's Edemfest has a huge surprise thanks to our partners at Dream Child, Edem's final message to his fans", he said.