Alhaji Sidiku Buari advises movie actors to invest in themselves

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

Celebrated Ghanaian movie producer and former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Alhaji Sidiku Buari, says Ghana no doubt has the best of talents over Nigeria when it comes to actresses and actors.



He however indicated that the Nigerian movie industry is doing better than Ghana’s because of their level of professionalism.



According to him, Nigerians take their careers seriously and make sure they receive the highest form of training and constantly undergo refresher courses to better their craft and that is lacking in their Ghanaian counterparts.



“Nigerians are doing better than us in the movie scene because they have good equipment, have established themselves as compared to Ghanaians. They are professionals and acquire the best of training,” he said in an interview with Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s LeaderBoard Series.



He advised Ghanaian actors and actresses to add to their immense talent, high levels of professionalism and continuous education and their Nigerian counterparts cannot compare to them.



With actors and actresses improving their craft, Alhaji Sidiku Buari added that they (actresses) should be paid standardized and competitive wages if we want to develop the movie industry.



“We still have a lot of talents here in this country who are so good. Unfortunately, the money they are paid is scanty and one will not be proud of himself if he is getting paid this low. The payment for actors and actresses is too low. They [actors] sometimes spend so much money to buy costume.”



Movie critics have often critiqued the quality of movies produced in Ghana. They say movies from neighbouring Nigeria are of a higher quality as compared to Ghana’s and prefer to watch them, creating a large market for Nigerian movies whilst collapsing the local movies industry.



