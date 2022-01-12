Alexx Ekubo uses Shatta Bandle's picture to mark IK Ogbonna’s birthday

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Alexx Ekubo wished fellow Nollywood star, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, professionally known as IK Ogbonna, a happy birthday but used Shatta Bandle’s picture which had an amusing message to it.



The Nigerian actor in his message to IK Ogbonna, wished his colleague and friend growth in all facets of his life, knowing well that Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle is a person who wasn’t blessed with height.



“Still celebrating my brother & friend @ikogbonna Growth is all I want to wish you this year. Growth in all areas of your life,” he teased in a post shared on January 11, 2011.



Meanwhile, Alexx Ekubo excited fans when he jammed to Black Shérifs song which featured Burna Boy in an earlier post and asserted that the song was all about the love between Ghana and Nigeria.



Considering the recent tensions between Ghana and Nigeria sparked after Shatta Wale and Burna Boy’s brawl on social media, fans have deemed the Nollywood actor’s action remarkable.



Shatta Wale threw controversial punches when he insulted Ghanaian music industry players and Nigerians at his ‘Freedom Concert’ on December 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.



This statement attracted many Nigerian stars like Yul Edochie who in a Facebook post, asked him to apologise to Nigerians, Burna Boy who brawled with Shatta Wale for close to two weeks from December 31st into the New Year and many other Nigerians who expressed their disappointment in the artiste.



