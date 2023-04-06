Alexx Ekubo advised to find love again after messy split with fiancé

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, has encouraged her colleague Alexx Ekubo to find love again, after his dramatic breakup with his fiancé, Fancy Acholonu took over social media.



The advice came from a post Oboli made on her Instagram page on Tuesday about not having friends who are pregnant, engaged, or getting married soon.



The post reads, “My friends are useless. No pregnancies’, no engagement, no wedding.. gosh nothing.”



In response to her post, Alexx commented that he had recently gone through a “messy divorce.”



Omoni, however, didn’t seem to be buying it, and proceeded to advise him to engage another woman so they could plan his wedding for him.



She replied him saying, “You are a mess, oya e don do, find another person lets do engagement o. This time we go all the way.



“We must plan your wedding and attend it.”





