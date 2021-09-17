Alert the public when veteran celebrities fall sick - Akuapem Poloo to families

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Veteran actor Kohwe has died



• He passed on after battling with illness



• Akuapem Poloo has called out his family for not informing the public about his sickness



Actress, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has stated that the death of veteran actor, Kohwe, could have been prevented if his family had earlier informed the general public of his condition.



Known in private life as Kofi Laing, Kohwe was reported to have died on Thursday, September 16, after battling with illness days after an image of the actor surfaced online confirming that he was sick.



Akuapem Poloo, in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, intimated that she was not happy about the death of the actor.



The actress has called out Kohwe's family for keeping his condition secret from the public who could have come to his aid.



"I just heard that veteran actor Kohwe just passed on. I am not happy especially with the families of the legends, veterans or any celebrity. Why must you wait till issues get worst before you bring them out that they are sick? It is not fair; we are not in the house with you. The stars and the big people are in the house with you. Immediately you see that a celebrity in your house is sick, seriously that they need attention from the public, you have to let us know."



She furthered: "Please If you see that somebody is sick, let the public know fast before the person dies. We've lost Kohwe such a great actor and we didn't know he was sick. I am not happy at all, rest in peace Kohwe."



Poloo also extended her appreciation to Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for supporting veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio with a sum of GH¢50,000 following his appeal for support to pay his house rent.



"Shout out to His Excellency, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, daddy God bless you for attending to T.T, the man who used to do Taxi Driver. I saw what you did for him and I was so happy that you didn't sit down to look at him suffer anyone who helped T.T God bless you,” the actress said.



Watch the video below:



