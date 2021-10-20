Alcohol consumption has never taken anyone to hell – Common Sense Family

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Leader of Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe, has emphasized that there is absolutely nothing wrong with drinking alcohol.



He compared drinking alcohol to consuming sugar and salt by saying, “If you ask me if alcohol is good, it is like you asking me if taking salt and sugar is good because religion has programmed us to have certain thoughts about some things which should not be so.”



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii show, he said, “We have been made to see certain things that should not be seen as a sin as sin, and this includes drinking of alcohol.”



He mentioned that drinking is no sin, and if truly what the Bible says about some sins taking people to hell, then drinking alcohol is not a part of those sins.



According to Avram, there are two types of sin which are, “Sin that you will be punished for and also sin that you will suffer some consequences.”



He however added that it is not a sin to take alcohol but it is wrong to abuse it.



“Christians have decided not to accept anything they do not see in the Bible whether right or wrong and that is why some keep misinforming people about the consumption of alcohol. There is no verse in the Bible that stops anyone from drinking,” he said.



Citing an example from the Bible from the book of Ecclesiastes 9:7, he explained the verse saying, “If you drink and get drunk, you’re not harming God but yourself. If you are not a fan of alcohol do not stop others from drinking but advise them not to do it excessively.”



Avram stated that what we should do is to make people understand that drinking alcohol is not bad but how much you drink is what matters.