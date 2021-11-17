Albert's former employer tackles Kevin Taylor

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Chris Handler, the former employer of blogger Albert, has responded to Kevin Taylor’s decision to offer the ex-employee a juicy job opportunity.



Kevin Taylor earlier disclosed his intentions to permanently hire Albert as his entertainment editor after his contract with GHbase got terminated.



This was after Albert was said to have cyberbullied the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, Serwaa Amihere, and Lydia Forson.



But Kevin Taylor, who believes Albert was treated unfairly by his ex-employer said he would employ the young man as the entertainment editor of his Loud Silence Media website and pay him more than he previously earned.



Taylor in a video clip lambasted Chris Handler for sacking Albert following the blogger's encounter with Nana Aba Anamoah and her colleagues but Handler, setting the records straight said Albert was dismissed for nonperformance.



In a social media post, Chris Handler, owner of GHBase, said he is not bothered even if Kevin Taylor wants to offer his former employee the whole world.



“You can do all you want out of spite, and I care less, Kelvin. Put him even on a $10,000 salary and still pay him to double if he doesn’t work. When you reproach him, and instead of ensuring he meets the terms of the agreement, he repeats the same mistakes and goes ahead to message another blog owner to hire him, still call him and pay him $20k a month for doing that. It’s your business, and the decision lies with you.”



“I made the best decision in the interest of my business. We don’t want employees to respect basic work ethics. Even buy him a car, a house as part of the sign-up bonus, it has no effect on me. I would be happy. I left him with one advice, which is to Honour deals he makes and not always make excuses. Peace out,” Chris stated on Facebook.



