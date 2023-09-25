Alan wants us to believe Ghanaians want him as president but NPP is against him – Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has stated that the decision of former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stems from the fact that he is being sabotaged.



According to her, Alan Kyerematen’s decision to contest as an independent candidate after resigning from the NPP should tell Ghanaians that he has the support of the general public.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Nana Aba Anamoah shared her opinion on what she makes of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s decision to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election.



“In short, Alan K wants us to believe that the majority of Ghanaians want him to be President but the NPP is against him,” She wrote on her Twitter page.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has officially announced his decision to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.



The political party introduced by Alan Kyerematen is called 'Movement for Change' which will compete with other politicians for the 2024 presidential elections.



In short, Alan K wants us to believe that majority of Ghanaians want him to be President but the NPP is against him. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) September 25, 2023

