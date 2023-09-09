Alan’s ‘dadabee’ campaign strategy, sluggishness partly caused his woes – Afia Pokua

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Afia Pokua, popularly known as ‘Vim lady’ has expressed that Mr. Alan Kyerematen is partly to blame for his frustrations and ‘unpopularity’ in his party.



Mr. Kyerematen, as part of the reasons why he ditched the NPP flagbearership race, said everything seemed to be deliberately structured to favour one of the candidates.



Alan, who placed third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference said he opted out of the competition due to intimidation and sabotage.



However, dissecting the situation, Afia Pokua opines that Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s campaign strategy wasn’t aggressive and radical enough.



According to the popular broadcaster, in as much as Alan was sabotaged by his own party, he did not hit the road running after his failure to secure this same slot in 2007.



“As much as Gabby and co plotted mafia against Alan, Alan himself is to be blamed for his woes. Alan failed to cultivate the party members. From 2007 onwards, you were the favourite, why are you now an underdog? When you couldn’t secure the presidential slot in 2007, you relaxed. Instead of continuing your campaign. You did a dada bee campaign and you can’t win elections with that. Nana Addo did dadabee campaign in 2008, 2012 and lost. He re-strategized and resorted to Atta Mills’ formula; door-to-door, room-to-room, and won the 2016 elections. You can’t win an election in Africa with dadabee campaign.



“Come down to the level of the people. If they’re eating kenkey, eat with them. I sympathize with Alan but part of the reason why he failed, his frustration was from him. How much did he influence the special voting?" she stated during her show on OkayFM.



She said Alan started politics long before Bawumia, adding, realistically, the latter isn't supposed to have an advantage over him.



"Alan, you were in the game long before Bawumia. You started politics in 1992, there is no reason why Bawumia should even have an edge over you. But you are laid back, you are not aggressive,” she added.











