Alan’s career is over, he must retire from politics – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Christian Kwabena Andrews, founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), believes Alan Kyerematen’s political career is over after resigning from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election.



According to him, the previous trade and industry minister hastened to make this choice.



According to him, the politician should have exhibited discipline and thoroughly researched all of the issues before making this “hasty decision.”



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that Alan would have no impact as an independent candidate.



As a result, he has counselled him to consider retiring from active politics, withdrawing from the 2024 general elections, and considering other pursuits.



“Alan Kyerematen’s political career is over.” He should have shown more restraint. He hurried into his decision to quit the NPP and run as an independent. His foundation as a person was the NPP, and he has resigned from the party, so he will have no impact. He lacks the numbers to have any impact. He made a hurried decision. He will never recover from this.



Another thing he mentioned that I found amusing was that he was going to be the third force. That is a fallacy. He should leave active politics and pursue other interests. He will not be considered in the general election in 2024. His fan base isn’t even 500 people.”



When asked if he was worried about the Alan factor, he laughed, emphasising that the 2024 election would be a struggle between the GUM and the NDC.



He stated that the NPP is out of the race even before the national elections in 2024.



They messed up the economy, and Ghanaians are disappointed with them as a result.



“The elections in 2024 would be between the GUM and the NDC.” The NPP is currently fractured, there is disarray inside the party, and, worst of all, they have caused economic suffering for Ghanaians. They have no chance of winning. In 2024, my party will go off against the NDC.”