Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal win enable Ken Agyapong win the elections – Mr. Logic

Popular Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has expressed content over Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP flagbearership race.



He said the incident, which seems disappointing to some people, will go result in Kennedy Agyapong’s favour.



Mr. Logic made these submissions on UTV’s United Showbiz, where he also touted Mr. Agyapong as the right candidate to secure victory for the NPP.



“I am happy about Alan’s resignation. It makes way for Kennedy Agyapong to win. The other time, I was saying that if NPP indeed wants to break the eight, Bawumia isn’t the right candidate,” he retorted.



He also wondered why Bawumia, who is the current Vice President of the country hasn’t been able to fix the country’s issues and yet campaigning for a higher office.



“Bawumia cannot win the election on a national level. He cannot. I may not have my facts but with my social facts, I can tell. As we speak, he is the vice president of Ghana. With all the issues we are encountering, what stops him from solving them? Is he waiting for his own office before he can do his work? Let’s face it, it won’t work. Kennedy Agyapong is the only candidate that can secure victory for the NPP,” he added.



Meanwhile, the NPP has scheduled November 4, 2023, for the election of a new flagbearer for their party in a build-up to the 2024 general elections.



Alan’s withdrawal



One of the leading candidates in the flagbearer contest, Alan Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the race citing threats and assaults on his supporters as well as attempts to skew the election in favour of one candidate.



This follows accusations of deliberate machinations by the government and the party’s leadership to impose Dr Bawumia on the party.





