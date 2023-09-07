Alan Kyerematen could become Mahama’s running mate just to spite NPP – Vim Lady

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has expressed the possibility of Mr. Alan Kyerematen partnering with John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections.



He said Alan could accept to become John Mahama’s running mate simply to teach his party (the New Patriotic Party) a lesson.



Alan Kyerematen, as part of the reasons why he ditched the NPP flagbearership race, said everything seemed to be deliberately structured to favour one of the candidates.



He bemoaned what he described as a high level of intimidation, and sabotage witnessed at the party’s just-ended Special Delegates Conference.



“After having carefully analyzed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during, and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant. The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly, unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party. The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations,” parts of his press statements read.



However, analyzing the content of Alan’s statement, Afia Pokua said it was borne out of frustration and exudes imminent vengeance.



She said Alan could pay back the NPP in their own coin by teaming up with Mahama.



“Alan’s letter proves that he has nothing to lose. he has achieved a lot in life and he can decide to retire. He can also decide that he will pay the party back in their own coin. He is a wounded lion. He could partner with John Mahama and become his running mate just to spite the party, just for diabolic reasons,” Vim Lady stated on OkayFM.



Buttressing further, the broadcaster said Mahama and Alan possess similar personalities, adding that they already have established a good rapport as friends.



She cited an example where Mr. Mahama was with Alan throughout his mother-in-law’s funeral, while most NPP members were absent.



“Do you know when Alan’s mother-in-law recently died, a lot of NPP members didn’t attend the funeral? Mahama was there. Throughout the funeral, John Mahama was there. Look at Alan’s persona and John Mahama’s persona, it clicks. Alan Kyeremanten’s base is in the Ashanti region. NDC is seeking to increase its base in the Ashanti region massively," Vim lady averred.















