Alan Cash was everything but he built nobody - Schwarzenegger on reasons for the NPP politician's ‘woes’

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has expressed that Mr. Alan Kyerematen is the cause of his ‘seemingly unsuccessful’ attempt at the NPP flagbearership position.



One of the reasons Mr. Kyerematen cited for withdrawing from the race was that everything seemed to be deliberately structured to favour one of the candidates.



Mr. Kyerematen who placed third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference said he opted out of the competition due to intimidation and sabotage.



However, Afia Schwarzenegger has outlined some reasons for his unpopularity in the party.



She has insisted that, unlike the rest of the candidates, Alan did not build a formidable force to push him during these times.



Afia Schwarzenegger said Alan is a clear example of politicians who only support their family when they become successful and fail to help grassroots members or friends that might back them someday.



He said all these years, Alan failed to establish and invest in a group of loyalists or a generation.



“When you put the three people on the scale, it is good that Alan cash has withdrawn. Alan didn’t build a generation that will come and Alan him. If he had started to build a formidable force under him, it would have helped. Alan Cash is a great man and a gentleman. Alan Cash was everything but he built nobody. It’s an Ashanti thing. When Ashantis become successful, they only remember their nephews, but they have forgotten that the presidential seat isn’t a family throne.



“Your nephews wouldn’t be the only ones campaigning for you. By now a politician is listening to me. But still, he will not build a generation under him. When they are successful, they only know their family members, No! build a grassroots, build it! Establish others, and help them. I gave birth to James and John when Alan Cash was Alan Cash but today ask them who he is and they don’t know. You couldn’t gather money and resources for your campaign. You are a fine man but when you don’t have money nobody will vote for you,” she stated during TikTok Live.



Afia further claimed that that she has benefited immensely from helping people, adding, she has been able to establish a group of loyalists in every sector of the country.



“Do you know why I became Afia Schwarzenegger? Because I built people. I built my gang. I lobby for my friends. I build people, I lobby for my people. That makes me who I am. That makes me undefeatable in this country. You can’t mess with me. I’ve got my people planted in every sector. Police, military everywhere? Who has Alan built?



“When you build people and even when you don’t have money, the people you’ve built will raise you up. When you build people, not relatives, you gain loyalty. Loyalty is for sale so you have to buy some,” she stated.







EB/FNOQ