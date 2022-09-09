Akyere Rockson adjudged Humanitarian Entrepreneur of the Year

Entertainment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: GNA

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the Miss Health Ghana pageant, has won the Humanitarian Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Global Women’s Leadership Summit & Honors 2022.



She received this recognition considering her contribution to the health sector, having undertaken various projects all targeted towards improving people’s well-being.



Madam Akyere Rockson has been one of the few mavericks in the health sector, spearheading various initiatives to champion the course of healthy living over the past decade.



Speaking after receiving the award, Madam Akyere Rockson expressed her delight at getting recognition and lauded the organisers for creating the platform to honour changemakers.



“I would like to thank the organisers for recognising my efforts and I receive this award with great pleasure.



“This award also goes to my hard-working team, who have played a crucial role in our organisation’s success, and I would urge them to keep doing their best for the good of humanity,” she said.



Madam Akyere Rockson, who doubles as the CEO of Rockson’s Foundation, added that the award would further inspire her to bring more health initiatives to safeguard and protect lives.