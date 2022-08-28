Akwasi Boadi shares the story behind his name ‘Akrobeto’

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrated Kumawood actor and show host, Akwasi Boadi, known within the entertainment circles as Akrobeto, has opened up about the story behind his iconic stage name.



According to Akwasi Boadi, he was given the name ‘Akrobeto’ by his colleague actor and Key Soap concert party mate, popularly known as Nkomode, briefly after he was relocated to Accra by Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo.



“Those days when Nkomode and I used to stay with Apostle Kwadwo Kantanka, he used to drive a commercial car called ‘One Pound'. The car was such that, a bus conductor couldn’t be hired, so Nkomode couldn’t hire me as a mate. So, he said he would pay me to wash his car, but if he returns and I am not home, he would wash the car himself and keep his money. So, because of that, I was always home to do the work and, in a jovial way, he gave me the title, ‘Ako ab3to’ meaning he always returns to meet me. Eventually, that title became Akrobeto,” Akwasi Boadi shared in an exclusive interview with Precise FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



In the same interview, Akrobeto revealed that he stayed in Accra for forty-three (43) years without paying rent because of his humility and honesty.



He said, “When I completed Form 4 in the year 1979, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo sent someone to come for me from my village to stay with him in Accra. And I stayed with him for a very long time without paying a dime because of my humility and honesty. Even in times when I moved out, anytime, I pay rent, strangely, the landlords either return my money or refuse to accept it.”



Here is the full interview:







EAN/BOG