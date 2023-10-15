Akwasi Aboagye chasing me for UK tickets yet making silly comments – Alordia

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder of Ghana Music Awards UK, Alordia, has taken entertainment journalist Akwasi Aboagye to the cleaners.



In mincing no words, he noted that the comments Mr. Aboagye made about the awards scheme were unfounded, ridiculous, and an insult to the investment made in organising the event.



Aboagye had raised doubts about the £80,000 Shatta Wale was paid by the organisers of the event.



He also went on to call on tax authorities in the UK to go after the organisers over the amount they paid the musician.



Reacting to the issue, Alordia went berserk, stating that Akwasi Aboagye spoke out of envy and hatred.



He alleged that the journalist had been chasing him to buy tickets for him to travel to the UK, but he (Alordia) failed to do so since the journalist had no good intentions for him.



“Akwasi Aboagye has been chasing me over the last two years to buy a ticket for him to come to the UK. But I refused because I knew he had no good intentions for me. He had invited me to his show three times, and anytime they invited me, they set me up.



Listen to him and how he speaks; he talks out of hatred. I am an entertainment person, and when you want to set me up, you will not succeed. He hates me and does not mean well for me.



“Is he in my accounts? Is he my brother? Is he my friend? Can’t you examine why what he said came from pure hatred? He made silly and stupid comments. I am sorry to use these words, but some people are taking us for granted. Because I am a reserved person, some people think I am cool. I am cool, but if you choose to give me war, I will give you war,” he said in interview on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm in the UK.