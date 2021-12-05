Akwaboah thrills fans with new EP

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Dignitaries attend Akwaboahs’s EP listening



Akwaboah launches ‘Lighthouse’ EP



Nana Konadu makes an appearance at Akwaboah’s EP listening



Ghanaian artiste, Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr known by his stage name as Akwaboah Jnr, has released his Extended Play (EP) ‘Lighthouse’ which addresses matters related to love and life’s challenges.



The Lighthouse EP contains six mastered tracks including songs like ‘Ensesa’, ‘Ntro Naa’, ‘Friends’ Wo P3’ W’ade3 Ay3’, ‘Obiaa’ and ‘You Know’ featuring singer, songwriter and recording artist Cina Soul and rapper Sarkodie.



Spotted at the event were former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Kojo Opoong Nkrumah, media personalities and fans who showed up to support the musician.



Akwaboah has produced famous songs such as ‘I Do Love You’, Hye Me Bo’, Hold Me Down’ among others.



The older generation relies on his songs to find some comfort as many claim artistes in Ghana have failed in producing quality Highlife music.



The artiste was recently awarded 'the Highlife Artiste of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year awards at the Ghana Music Awards UK.








