Akwaboah thrills audiences with classic live band performance at SWAG Awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian sensational songwriter, Akwaboah delivered a masterclass performance at the 46th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center.



The award-winning male vocalist thrilled the audience with his live band performance as the atmosphere was charged with audiences singing along to some of his hit songs.



Over the years the likes of Samini, Kwabena Kwabena have graced the SWAG Awards with some stunning performances but Akwaboah's performance went down as one of the best performances in the history of the awards.



The awards graced by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia witnessed thriving sports personalities recognized for their efforts in thriving Ghanaian sport with Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi adjudged Sports Personality of the Year.



Saddick Obama was adjudged Sports Writer of the Year as he became the first to do so having won GHC 10, 000.