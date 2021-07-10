Akwaboah tells fans what to expect from his upcoming album

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer, Akwaboah, has assured fans to expect nothing but the best of music from him in his yet-to-be-released album ‘Lighthouse’.



He asserted that the upcoming album is the opposite of his previous album ‘Matters of the heart’.



In an interview with Rev Erskine on Y 107.9 FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show, he said: “Matters of the Heart' was more of things we don’t talk about in relationships like how you can go and chill but once you get home you want to come and sleep so it was the sad part of relationships but this happens to be the happy and positive part of it”.



He assured fans that this album is full of danceable tunes and, “it is still the same old me Akwaboah”.



He indicated that ‘Ensesa’ happens to be the first song on the album and he urged all fans and listeners to stream and share the album once it’s out.