Akwaboah releases new Black Stars song

Music of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Adjorkor

Ahead of Ghana's participation in the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup, Highlife and Afrosound sensation Akwaboah has finally released a specially-themed song for Team Ghana in support of the Black Stars.



After teasing fans for some weeks now, the song titled "Bring back the love" dropped on all digital platforms on Friday, September 16, 2022.



According to Akwaboah, Ghana has the potential to win the World Cup and this is the song that will propel the Black Stars to ultimate victory in Qatar and beyond. “We all need to play our role and back our Black Stars in unity and in spirit. It is time to bring back the love”.



The song “Bring back the love” seeks to engage football fans all over the world in support of Ghana's 4th appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2022. It rides on nostalgia, love, and affection and the rhythmic tunes will surely galvanize many behind Team Ghana.



Some celebrities such as Kofi Kinaata, Frema Adunyame, Pope Skinny, Donzy, and Fameye among others have already taken to social media to throw their support behind “Bring back the love” which has created a trend where people post videos of themselves trying out football tricks using the #bringbackthelove.



The Black stars of Ghana continue with their World Cup preparations with a friendly against Brazil later this month on September 23, 2022