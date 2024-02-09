Akwaboah questions Bawumia’s intentions, asserts taxes are important for ‘governing a nation’

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Akwaboah has argued in favour of taxes.



The singer-songwriter and record producer spoke on Accra FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, February 9, 2024, where he shared his candid opinions on the veep's ealier submissions at UPSA.



Host Nana Romeo broached Vice President cum New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia address on Wednesday, when he promised to scrap some taxes including the electronic levy (e-levy), once he is voted into power as president.



“You were there as vice president when the e-levy was passed and enacted. Why did you not advise the president to abolish it before your [desired presidential] tenure?” Akwaboah quizzed.



“Anyway, we’re watching to see what will happen. Maybe they’ve studied and found out that’s what we want to hear and are praying for – the abolishing of various taxes,” he said.



Here, Akwaboah questioned the point of abolishing taxes.



The Highlife star shared that, in his view, “taxes are necessary for governing a nation, it’s so in many cases”.



“When you go abroad, you can’t say no to numerous taxes. You can’t avoid it. Before your salary gets to you, tax deductions have already been effected. So why would say you want to abolish them?



“Developed countries are even using taxation so how do you [a developing country] say you’ll take it away?” the Obiaa hitmaker wondered.



Akwaboah registered that he is “tired” of promises from various political candidates, “who eventually come into power and misuse government money”.



Ultimately, he hoped for honesty from political leaders.



Romeo sensing a bit of apathy in Akwaboah’s voice and posture asked if he will join fellow citizens go to the polls come December.



The singer categorically said no, revealing he abstained in 2020 also.



“I had no particular reason. I was tired from work in the studio. When I got home, I was knackered. I will be in the studio this year also” he offered an explanation of his decision.